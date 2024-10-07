Record heat wave expected to break later today

The National Weather Service posted on X this morning: “Okay folks. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. We're tired of it too, but here's some good news. All Excessive Heat Warnings have been downgraded to Heat Advisories (until 11 PM today), and the Heat Advisory for the coast is no longer in effect. We can do this!!"

Heat records were matched or broken Sunday across the Bay Area and beyond, surpassing temperatures from a heatwave that hit nearly 100 years ago, according to the weather service.

It's still hot enough today to warrant a warning of moderate to major heat risk in some areas away from the coast, such as inland East Bay, the Santa Cruz and North Bay mountains, and eastern Santa Clara hills.

People and pets should not be left in cars or outside unattended.

Daytime highs today are mostly in the upper 70s to 80s on the coast, in the 80s to 100s around the bay, and in the upper 90s to 100s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s, with some areas reaching the 60s.

The weather service said temperatures will dip this evening as onshore winds renew.

