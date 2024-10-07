California Senate leader agrees to special session on gas prices

Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire, a Healdsburg Democrat, announced that the Senate would convene next week to consider the measure on fuel inventory, with plans to pass it by next Friday.

McGuire said in a statement: "The Senate intends to work quickly and efficiently so that we can get Californians the relief they deserve at the pump.”

CalMatters reported that hours earlier, the Assembly passed Assembly Bill X2-1, which would require oil refineries to maintain additional inventory that they can draw from during maintenance periods to sustain a steady supply for drivers, on a 44-17 vote.

A few moderate Democrats joined Republicans in opposition over fears that the plan would instead drive up prices at the pump by restricting supply, while many others withheld their vote.

Newsom celebrated the Assembly vote in a statement where he slammed the oil industry for price spikes that he said cost Californians more than $2 billion last year, "forcing many families to make tough decisions like choosing between fueling up or putting food on the table. This has to end, and with the legislature's support, we'll get this done for California families."

The Assembly was under tremendous pressure to act for the past month.

Newsom pushed the Legislature to take up his refinery maintenance proposal in the final days of the regular session, but Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat, balked -- responding not just to concerns among his members that the plan could drive up prices at the pump, but also growing frustration over the governor's frequent strategy of jamming lawmakers on major policy changes at the last minute.

