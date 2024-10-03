Black women convene to demand protection and safety in Oakland and beyond

The Betti Ono Foundation, in partnership with the Black Arts Movement Business District, is hosting their inaugural Black Tulip Cultural Week of Action .

This three-day event series is a call to action for community members and policy makers to prioritize, protect, and care for Black women, girls, and gender expansive folks in Oakland and beyond.

According to a 2020 study by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Black women made up 40 percent of humans being trafficked in the United States.

At the local level, the City of Oakland reported that Black women and girls accounted for about 400 missing persons cases in 2022. More recently, the death of Zoe Reidy Watts — one of the Bay Area’s beloved artists and poets – sent shock waves across the community, when she was killed during an alleged domestic violence case last year.

Black Tulip kicks off tonight with a Right-A-Thon to policymakers at Oakland’s Black Arts Movement House.

On Friday night, Black Tulip is partnering with Oakland First Fridays, where attendees can receive healing kits, curate altars, and more.

To close out the weekend, more than 30 artists and cultural collaborators will curate a day of action at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater. The event will feature musical performances, art installations, sound healing, and more. Singer and activist, Dawn Richard, will host the event. She will be joined by notable artists, such as Mama Regina, Jada Imani, and 3Lise.

