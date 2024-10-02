Six unhoused women arrested during peaceful protest in Sacramento

In 2022 Governor Newsom released a statewide housing plan — called “A Home for Every Californian” — to build a million affordable housing units by 2030. But housing and homelessness advocates, including members from Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment — or ACCE — say he hasn’t taken the necessary steps to deliver on this promise.

During last week’s rally in Sacramento, protestors tried to meet with Governor Newsom to bring up their concerns, but he did not meet with them. Thursday at 6pm, when the offices they were occupying closed and protestors refused to leave, they were arrested.

“I am unhoused myself, so this is why I am fighting. I'm here fighting for the people, fighting for that right, because housing is a human right.”

This is Jesus Figueroa Cacho, one of six unhoused women who were arrested. Jesus lives in Sacramento, and works in healthcare, but hasn’t been able to work for months due to an injury. She says she’s on disability, but her disability checks aren’t enough to pay rent in Sacramento. She's had to crash on friend's couches and sleep in her car.

“This is embarrassing, that California is one of the fifth biggest economies in the world, you know, and they can’t house their own people.”

Advocates, like Jesus, say they are frustrated with the state’s funding priorities: Less than one percent of the State’s General Fund has been allocated for Affordable Housing and Homelessness Programs.

Advocates are also concerned by the state’s recent aggressive sweeps of homeless encampments — like the recent sweep of the city-sanctioned “Camp Resolution” . They say sweeps are only worsening the housing crisis.

In recent months, the Governor has taken a much tougher stance on homelessness. In August he threatened to take away state funding from cities that were “not doing enough” to clear homeless encampments.

But Governor Newsom’s office says that they’ve “made unprecedented investments” addressing housing, homelessness, and mental health. They say they’ve spent more than $40 billion on affordable housing, and $27 billion addressing homelessness since he took office.

Those arrested, including Jesus, were released on misdemeanor charges. They're scheduled to appear in court on December 16th.