Politicians prepare for harassment ahead of Nov. 5th election

The U.S. general election is less than six weeks away and elected officials across the country are taking steps to protect election workers from harassment and intimidation.

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and U.S. Representative Chris Deluzio introduced a bill called the Freedom from Intimidation in Elections Act . At a press conference , Senator Padilla spoke about why this legislation is necessary.

“Nearly 40% of election workers have reported experiencing threats, harassment or some other type of abuse,” he said.

The bill updates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by making it illegal to carry a visible firearm near a voting booth or some other type of election related facility. If someone is seen brandishing a firearm near a voting booth, it will be considered voter intimidation.

“In no place in America should a fear of violence prevent somebody from being able to cast their vote, and no election worker should have to fear for their safety or for their life in helping us administer the fundamental process of democracy that we call elections.”

The bill will also make it easier for people to take legal action against voter intimidation.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom signed a bill into law, establishing similar protections for California voters and election workers.

Around the Bay Area, local registrars have increased training and security. Election workers are receiving de-escalation training, and county registrars are preparing to coordinate with local law enforcement if necessary.