A’s end final homestand in Oakland

A’s fans started gathering at dawn around the Coliseum this morning in preparation for the team’s final home game against the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Emotions have been running high among the fan base all season, especially after the A’s owner, John Fisher, announced five months ago that the team was leaving Oakland. He hopes to move the A’s to a billion-dollar domed stadium in Las Vegas in 2028, after three seasons in Sacramento.

A’s fans have been estranged from Fisher for years, following failed negotiations for a new stadium, rumored moves elsewhere, and the steady exodus of talented players with the lowest payroll in the big leagues.Despite today’s expected sellout of 35,000, the A’s are drawing an average of about 11,000 fans at the Coliseum – the worst in the major leagues.

The franchise leaves Oakland after winning four world championships.

The team, which will be known next season only as the Athletics, finishes the season this weekend in Seattle.