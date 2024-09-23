AG Bonta sues ExxonMobil over recycling program

ExxonMobil’s website claims that the company recently started a large-scale, advanced recycling facility, which is capable of processing about 80 million pounds of plastic waste a year.

In a statement, Bonta said the corporation, “falsely promoted all plastic as recyclable, when in fact the vast majority of plastic products are not and likely cannot be recycled, either technically or economically.”

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco County Superior Court. It aims to compel ExxonMobil to end its plastics marketing program, maintaining that it threatens the environment and the public.

Bonta is calling for civil penalties and for the corporation to use its plastics profits to pay into an abatement fund.

As of late Monday morning, ExxonMobil had not issued a statement or responded to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

