SFPD considering changes to district boundaries

The city charter requires SFPD to review their district station boundaries every 10 years and make adjustments where appropriate. The last boundary analysis was in 2015.

SFPD plans to hold a series of focus groups and community meetings this month and October to discuss the proposed changes. Their new website, sfpdboundaryanalysis.com, focuses on providing information on the project.

The proposed changes will affect eight districts, but the Ingleside and Taraval stations will remain unaffected.

Potential changes include moving the boundary of Tenderloin and Southern stations back to Market Street, moving the Castro neighborhood from Mission Station to Park Station; and making Van Ness Avenue the boundary between Northern, Central, and Tenderloin stations., according to a Thursday press release from the city

Changes are based on factors like population changes, calls for service, arrests, police staffing and community input in each station district. Police hope they will lead to an improved workload balance across the city, increased resources in high-need areas and faster response times.

SFPD plans to submit recommended changes to the Police Commission for approval after reviewing all public input and re-evaluating the proposed maps.

