Kaiser Permanente is closing its last California nursing home

Kaiser Permanente's last nursing home in California will officially close its doors in mid-November.

Kaiser says the San Leandro nursing facility has had a steady decline of patients over the last decade. A recent report from ProPublica shows that, on average, less than a fourth of the beds were being used.

The healthcare company began closing the facility in June. The last patients were gone by the end of July. Kaiser said, “Our team worked closely with patients and their families to ensure they all have had a safe and smooth transition.”

The company says that patients increasingly prefer at-home care, either by family members or through in-home care programs. Patients that didn’t go home were transferred to other facilities in the community.

The San Leandro nursing home employed 249 people. But Kaiser says it is working with them and the union to find them other positions at the healthcare company.