Oakland sues Southwest Airlines over alleged violations of sick leave laws

The suit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, also alleges the airline has failed to abide by a 2020 settlement agreement , which requires it to restore earned sick leave to Oakland ground crew employees and to comply with Oakland's sick leave rules in the future, among other things.

Instead, employees say workers have been forced to either work while sick or take unpaid absences for which they are disciplined.

In a statement issued by Parker’s office, Abilio Villaverde, president of Transport Workers Union Local 555, said: "For too long, workers have been unable to take Oakland paid sick leave when they need to because of Southwest's policies and practices, which put workers and Southwest passengers at risk,"

Oakland started investigating Southwest in 2017 when workers complained that the airline was in violation of the city's Measure FF, passed in 2014, which sets a minimum wage and requires companies to provide paid sick leave.

Parker said the city had reached an impasse with the airline after years of negotiations and that filing suit was the "only option to protect workers' rights and public health.”

The city wants Southwest to comply with the law and with the 2020 settlement; pay restitution, damages and penalties; rescind disciplinary action against workers and pay monetary penalties and enforcement costs, among other things.

In an emailed statement, company officials said the claim that employees were forced to come to work while sick or take unpaid absences is unfounded.

Southwest employs roughly 3,000 people at the Oakland airport

