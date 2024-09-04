Chinatown native named interim SFFD chief

A native of Chinatown, Tong is the first Chinese American leader in the department’s history. She’s a veteran of more than 35 years with the Fire Department.

As deputy chief of the Emergency Medical Services branch, she worked on the paramedicine program and the Street Crisis Response Team.

Rather than strictly law enforcement, the teams provide a combination of responses to people experiencing homelessness, mental health or substance abuse challenges.

Tong started her career in San Francisco as a field paramedic and later worked in the 911 dispatch center. She later served as a supervisor at Station 49 in the Bayview, managing the personnel, fleet and operations of the ambulance division.

Tong holds a doctorate degree in Organizational Psychology.

Fire Commission president Armie Morgan said in a statement that they unanimously supported Mayor Breed’s decision to name Tong as interim chief.

The commission will continue to search for a long-term fire chief.