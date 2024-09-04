© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Alleged assailant charged in Pearsall shooting

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM PDT
77 Geary Street, the scene of the robbery-shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall.
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
77 Geary Street, the scene of the robbery-shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall.

Prosecutors in San Francisco will be charging the unidentified youth with attempted murder and other crimes connected with the shooting of the 49ers wide receiver this weekend, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Pearsall was shot in the chest and wounded in an attempted robbery near Union Square on Saturday afternoon. He was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering from his injury, according to the 49ers.

On Tuesday, Jenkins said her office is filing charges against the juvenile for alleged attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, attempted second-degree robbery, and other weapons offenses. 

Asked whether the teen could be tried as an adult, Jenkins said that if she chooses to go that route, the ultimate decision will be up to a judge.

Pearsall has rejoined the 49ers, but has been placed on reserve/non-football injured list. He  will miss at least the team’s first four regular season games.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
