Alleged assailant charged in Pearsall shooting

Prosecutors in San Francisco will be charging the unidentified youth with attempted murder and other crimes connected with the shooting of the 49ers wide receiver this weekend, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Pearsall was shot in the chest and wounded in an attempted robbery near Union Square on Saturday afternoon. He was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering from his injury, according to the 49ers.

On Tuesday, J enkins said her office is filing charges against the juvenile for alleged attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, attempted second-degree robbery, and other weapons offenses.

Asked whether the teen could be tried as an adult, Jenkins said that if she chooses to go that route, the ultimate decision will be up to a judge.