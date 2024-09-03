Mayor Breed pushes for contracting reforms amidst nonprofit scandal

San Francisco awards billions in contracts each year to keep the city going. That money goes towards public services . It’s more than you might think. It includes things like housing, medical services, transportation, construction, park maintenance, and upkeep of public spaces. And so much more.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been several reports of contractors misusing public funds. It’s leading to a loss of millions of dollars that would have otherwise gone towards city services.

The reforms issued by the mayor are an attempt to keep better track of how this money is spent by standardizing the way the city awards and monitors funds. This involves increased guidance on record keeping and policies to screen for conflicts of interest.