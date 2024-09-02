Charges expected in Pearsall shooting

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office would file charges against the 17-year-old shooting suspect this week, initially in juvenile court.

Little information about the alleged shooter has been released to the public since the Saturday shooting near Union Square, other than that they are a resident of Tracy. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon, when Pearsall, the Niners first-round draft pick, was allegedly accosted in the unit block of Geary Street, where some of the city’s more upscale retail stores are located.

According to SFPD, the suspect allegedly attempted to take Pearsall’s Rolex watch and a struggle ensued. Several shots were fired during the melee. The 23-year-old Pearsall sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while his alleged assailant was also wounded. Police quickly responded to an emergency call to the scene.

Both Pearsall and the alleged shooter were taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Pearsall was released from the hospital Sunday . The rookie wide receiver is expected to make a full recovery, while his alleged assailant remains in the hospital under police custody.

Pearsall’s shooting comes amid an exodus of retail shopping in downtown San Francisco – which has yet to recover from the COVID pandemic shutdown – including an announcement by Macy’s to vacate its flagship Union Square store. The area has been beset by theft and concerns over safety.

