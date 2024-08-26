Cal State and UC systems to adopt new policies around student protests

Student protesters across California will face more restrictions as people return to campus this fall. Some of these have already existed, such as rules against setting up barricades, starting encampments, or engaging in overnight protests.

Last Spring, some campus administrators, such as those at San Francisco State, responded to pro-Palestine encampments with negotiations until those encampments were taken down by the people who set them up. Other campuses, like UCLA , called law enforcement to break up encampments and saw conflict between protesters and counterprotesters or police.

On Thursday, the Cal State system was the first to issue an interim policy that asks campus administrators to use discretion on the specifics of these policies.

Now, new directives from the office of the UC president encourage administrators to provide a public compilation of their policies around protests and demonstrations. They have to provide a webpage or document detailing these five regulations.

First, a campus policy that bans encampments: then, a ban on ‘unauthorized structures;’ third, a policy against demonstrations that block walkways and entrances; fourth, a policy that keeps people from refusing to disclose their identity to university officials; and last, policies that keep people from wearing a mask or disguise with the intention of concealing their identity.

