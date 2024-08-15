SF’s Point-in-Time Count data shows overall increase in homelessness

According to data from San Francisco’s latest Point-in-Time — or PIT — Count , homelessness has increased throughout the city, but decreased in Districts 5 and 6.

Overall, total homelessness in SF has gone up by about seven percent since 2022, from 7,754 sheltered and unsheltered individuals to 8,323. But according to the data, unsheltered homelessness has decreased over the last five years, which means more people are getting placed into shelters and other short-term housing options.

The trend is consistent across demographics: For example, total youth homelessness has increased by seven percent from 2022, but unsheltered youth homelessness has decreased by nine percent.

In District 5, which is run by Supervisor Dean Preston, and includes parts of the Tenderloin, the Haight Ashbury, and Civic Center, there was a dramatic 21 percent decrease in unsheltered homelessness. Supervisor Preston said this is the result of his efforts to fill vacant permanent supportive housing units.

District 6, which is run by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, also saw a dramatic 23 percent decrease in unsheltered homelessness.

City officials say efforts to increase shelter capacity in SF has helped improve the situation.

PIT Count data was collected before San Francisco’s latest crackdown on unsheltered homelessness. In a press release, Supervisor Preston condemned Mayor London Breed’s recent “aggressive crackdowns” and warned that the city’s new approach to sweeps will only worsen the crisis facing San Francisco.