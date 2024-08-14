San Francisco opens first farm bureau in California in nearly 40 years

San Francisco has launched the state's first chartered new farm bureau in nearly 40 years.

It's part of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national nonprofit that helps support the agriculture industry with political and logistical resources.

The new bureau’s initiatives are focused on promoting urban farming and advocating for sustainability.

Its founding president is Ted Fang, the former editor and publisher of the San Francisco Examiner.

Fang said: “We’re talking about aquaponics and mushroom farming.”

He mentioned that his vision for the San Francisco Farm Bureau is all about embracing innovation in production and advancing agricultural technology. He wants to make San Francisco an agricultural tech hub.

Agricultural tech includes tools and engineering, such as using drones to monitor crops or developing new technologies for testing soil.

The San Francisco Farm Bureau is hosting a social and educational event at the Haight Street Shroom Shop on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.

