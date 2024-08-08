SF ballot measure aims at bolster ranks of first responders

According to the office of Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, longer response times and reduced public safety for residents in the city can be partially attributed to critical staffing shortages.

With the introduction of the First Responder Student Loan Forgiveness Fund, sponsored by Supervisors Safaí and Shamann Walton, the city will reimburse first responders up to $25,000 for work-related educational or training expenses and outstanding student loans they've incurred.

The ballot measure, if approved, would become San Francisco's first loan forgiveness fund for first responders and would be made available to 911 dispatchers, employees of law enforcement and fire departments, registered nurses and paramedics. To be eligible, employees must have started as a first responder in 2025 or later and have worked full-time for three consecutive years.

Safai, who is also running for mayor, said in a statement: "This ballot measure isn't just about addressing staffing shortages, it's about ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and first responders and building a sustainable public safety ecosystem."

Safai's office also said that the city needs approximately 400 more police officers than it currently has and a shortage of around 175 deputy sheriffs "has exacerbated violence and injuries within jails."

According to an analysis conducted by the SF Controller's Office, the measure would have "no impact to a minimal impact on the cost of government," and an estimated cost of a maximum of more than $300,000 in administrative expenses to implement.

The money for the fund will need to be appropriated by the board or Mayor in the future.