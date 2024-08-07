Bay Area voters face possible texting scam

Some residents in the Bay Area have been receiving text messages regarding their voter registration status in a possible scam to get their personal information.

According to the Contra Costa County Registrar’s Office, they’ve been receiving calls from concerned voters, who have been getting suspicious text messages.

The office’s Assistant Registrar, Helen Nolan, told ABC7 News,"People are getting unsolicited text messages that say you're not registered to vote or you're not active and that to me means it's a possible scam.”

ABC7 also reports that people are receiving these texts in the Bay Area and across the state.

The registrar’s office is cautioning voters about these texts which are, in some cases, trying to get peoples’ personal information through a non-dot-gov link.

It’s important for voters to know that county registrar's offices do not communicate with voters via text regarding their registration status or updating their voter information.

If you are a concerned voter, you can go to voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to check your registration status and other information.

