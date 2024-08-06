How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in the Bay Area

The Perseids occur from around mid-July to late August. With anywhere from 30 to 100 meteors per hour visible in the night sky, it’s one of the most reliable—and abundant—meteor showers of the year.

Even with light-polluted skies near the Bay Area, the Perseids still produce bright shooting stars during their peak. Anyone wanting to see them does not need a telescope, or even binoculars. But escaping city lights and choosing a dark spot with a clear view of the northeast sky will help.

The best viewing times will be after midnight on Aug. 12, through the early morning hours of Aug. 13. And because the moon will set just before midnight, this year’s viewing conditions could be ideal.

Good spots to catch the Perseids include Mount Diablo, in the East Bay hills, or along Skyline Boulevard on the Peninsula. South Bay sky watchers can find darker skies at Henry W. Coe State Park. Rural roads away from potential coastal fog in Marin County might also offer good conditions for viewing the shower.

Astronomers at the Chabot Space & Science Center in the Oakland hills are also holding a watch party on Saturday night.

The Perseids happen when the Earth passes through dust and rock debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. They get their name from the constellation Perseus, which is the region of the sky where the shower appears.