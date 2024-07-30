Cupertino ride-hailing service offers free rides through August

The service operates cars, similar to Uber or Lyft, in Cupertino and Santa Clara. It’s described as an alternative to the Valley Transportation Authority bus lines that run through the area.

Now, the SV Hopper is offering free rides to a select number of locations. Riders can get to Main Street and De Anza College in Cupertino. Stops in Santa Clara include the town center and Central Park Library. The service also goes to the Mountain View and Sunnyvale Caltrain stations.

Pick-up locations are usually the closest street corner to you. But individuals with disabilities can receive door-to-door service on wheelchair-accessible vans.

An $8.5 million transportation grant from the California State Transportation Agency currently funds the program. Both Cupertino and Santa Clara also contributed an additional $4.25 million. The service received about 54,000 rides last year. Officials will analyze how many people take advantage of free rides after the promotion ends.

You can learn more about the SV Hopper by downloading the app, or call 669-201-1892.

