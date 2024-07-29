Wildfires rage, BART service interrupted

The Creek Fire in the Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve was, as of Sunday, 15 percent contained at 734 acres, Cal Fire said on social media at 8:38 a.m. Sunday.

The Creek Fire in Alameda County, began on Friday evening north of the Calaveras Reservoir near Welch Creek Road and Calaveras Road in Sunol.

Good progress was made overnight aided by favorable weather conditions. Firefighters continue to actively work to mitigate hazards, and implement and improve containment lines.

The Point Fire burning in Contra Costa County in the Bayview area was 85 percent contained as of Sunday morning and had spread across 471 acres.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings for about 100 homes. Residents were allowed back into their homes Saturday, according to Chelsea Burkett, public information officer for Cal Fire Santa Clara unit. Air quality in the Bay Area will be affected by smoke from the Park Fire on Sunday and Monday, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory, the agency said Sunday.

Smoke from the Park Fire is expected to impact air quality. Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations. Air quality is expected to remain in the Good to Moderate categories on the Air Quality Index, the agency said.

Meanwhile, crews worked Sunday to make repairs that closed some BART stations, a spokeswoman said, but closures continued to be in effect Sunday morning.

BART service has stopped between the MacArthur, Coliseum and West Oakland stations due to power loss. Station closures at 12th St. Oakland City Center, 19th St. Oakland, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations. Oakland firefighters extinguished a blaze in a BART electrical room after large portions of the transit service lost power Saturday night. About 300 passengers were evacuated, the fire department said.