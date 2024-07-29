JD Vance in Bay Area Fundraising with Silicon Valley Elite

The fundraising dinner is being hosted at the Palo Alto home of Mike Belshe, CEO of digital asset trust and security company BitGo.

The admission is $3,300, plus an extra 15 thousand per photo with Vance, and 25 thousand to participate in a round-table discussion.

CalMatters politics reporter Yue Stella Yu says tech moguls moving towards the right may be a reaction to Biden-era regulations.

“You essentially have someone who is familiar with the tech industry, who has spoken their language before, it's an industry that's really hard to get in, but then you have this former venture capitalist who could shepherd some of the regulations on the tech industry.”

The event comes just after Trump and his allies spoke at cryptocurrency’s largest convention last Saturday. But Vance’s tech connections have been a boon to Trump since before being tapped for VP.

Last month Vance set up a meeting between Trump and billionaire David Sacks who, shortly afterwards, organized a high profile fundraiser for the candidate at his Pacific Heights mansion.

Vance is expected to continue fundraising in the conservative-leaning Central Valley later this week.