Air quality advisory remains in effect for Bay Area, local fire rage

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory Sunday. The order is expected to remain in effect through today.

The agency said that air quality is currently good to moderate, but that hazy skies and the smell of smoke could be detectable in higher elevations.Meanwhile, the sprawling Park Fire continues to rage, sweeping through Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

So far,Cal Fire said the blaze has currently burned through more than 370,000 acres and is only about 12 percent contained. Nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling the inferno, which has consumed more than a hundred structures.

Authorities say the fire – the state’s largest this year – was ignited last Wednesday, when a man was seen pushing a burning car into a gully forest near Chico.

The suspect, 42-year old Ronnie Dean Stout, II, of Chico, was arrested last weekand is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Butte County District Court. Stout faces at least one felony count of arson.

Cal Fire also announced that the Point Fire between Concord and Bay Point , which started Friday afternoon, is more than 90 percent contained after burning through 471 acres. No injuries were reported and no buildings were destroyed in that blaze.