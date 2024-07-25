© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco Board of Supervisors adds 'watchdog' amendment to fall ballot

KALW | By Sheree Bishop
Published July 25, 2024 at 1:30 PM PDT
Detail of the ornamentation above one of the entrance doors to San Francisco's City Hall facing Joseph L. Alioto Performing Arts Plaza.
BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons
/
Wikimedia Commons
Detail of the ornamentation above one of the entrance doors to San Francisco's City Hall facing Joseph L. Alioto Performing Arts Plaza.

A new item will be on your ballot this November. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to add an amendment to the city’s charter that, if approved by voters this fall, would allow the city to nominate a new inspector general. The amendment would also expand the office of the controller, who’s responsible for the city’s finances.

The inspector general would essentially be a government watchdog, tasked with investigating fraud, waste, abuse, and potential legal violations in the local government. This amendment would also give the controller more subpoena power on top of the ability to carry out search warrants.

San Francisco’s government is no stranger to scandal. In 2022, Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the public health department, pled guilty to “honest services fraud.” That means bribery and kickbacks.

All in all, this amendment would cost the city about three-quarters of a million dollars annually, according to a letter from the controller’s office. This includes the price of search warrants and subpoenas.

In San Francisco, I’m Sheree Bishop, KALW News.
Bay Area Headlines
Sheree Bishop
Sheree is a writer and journalist based in the Bay Area. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from San Francisco State University. Her work can also be found on The Spectacle, TED.com, and KQED’s Rightnowish podcast.
See stories by Sheree Bishop