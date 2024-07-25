San Francisco Board of Supervisors adds 'watchdog' amendment to fall ballot

A new item will be on your ballot this November. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to add an amendment to the city’s charter that, if approved by voters this fall, would allow the city to nominate a new inspector general. The amendment would also expand the office of the controller, who’s responsible for the city’s finances.

The inspector general would essentially be a government watchdog, tasked with investigating fraud, waste, abuse, and potential legal violations in the local government. This amendment would also give the controller more subpoena power on top of the ability to carry out search warrants.

San Francisco’s government is no stranger to scandal. In 2022, Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the public health department, pled guilty to “honest services fraud.” That means bribery and kickbacks.

All in all, this amendment would cost the city about three-quarters of a million dollars annually, according to a letter from the controller’s office. This includes the price of search warrants and subpoenas.

In San Francisco, I’m Sheree Bishop, KALW News.