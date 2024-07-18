African American World War II sailors exonerated from Port Chicago convictions

For those living in Contra Costa County, the Suisun Bay is home to wildlife refuges reserved for the protection of life. But during World War II, it was home to a deadly explosion that left hundreds of predominantly African American sailors and civilians dead.

In the Port Chicago disaster aftermath, white officers at the segregated naval base were given time off. African American sailors, on the other hand, were ordered to get right back to handling the ammunition that left many of their colleagues dead.

So, they refused. But following threats of disciplinary action, more than 200 sailors returned to work, much of which was unpaid. They were initially sentenced to a bad conduct discharge. The 50 who didn’t return to work, were convicted of mutiny. Despite being released early, the convictions remained on their records of the now called “Port Chicago 50”.

The long struggle came to an end in a press release from the US Navy on Wednesday, the explosion's 80th anniversary. That’s when the Secretary of the Navy exonerated them and their colleagues of all related charges. Starting today/Thursday, four days of activities will be hosted in celebration at the Port. Unfortunately, none of the exonerated are still around to see it.

