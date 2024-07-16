© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Workers’ groups demanding AI regulation attempt a rally

KALW | By Christopher Alam
Published July 16, 2024 at 9:03 AM PDT
Four activists set up outside the residence of Sam Altman
Christopher Alam
/
KALW
Four people with United Front Committee for a Labor Party and Alliance for Independent Workers set up outside Sam Altman's Russian Hill residence.

On Monday, four people showed up to represent the United Front Committee for a Labor Party and the Alliance for Independent Workers.

Their demands were not specific to Altman. They were calling on the industry as a whole to prioritize workers and “share the means of production.”

They specifically decried the use of AI in autonomous vehicles and called for a complete reform of that business model.

Edward Escobar with the Alliance of Independent Workers says they do not endorse any lawmaker or labor union to enact these changes. Instead, he says they support workers, quote, “in the trenches,” to demand change.

“Essentially what they’ve done is use the human beings to build out their infrastructure, and once they’re no longer useful, then they dispose of them, and that’s whats happened. The next step, as far as participation, would be the form of a co-op, where the workers do own, or partially own, or participate in the ownership or control of the means of production so they can receive benefits.”

Both groups plan on returning to Altman’s residence to protest…as well as buildings belonging to companies utilizing AI.
Christopher Alam
Christopher Alam is a writer, producer, and journalist based in San Francisco.
