San Francisco receives millions to expand internet access

KALW | By Hussain Khan
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
San Francisco, Oakland, and Fremont all received a federal grant for $32 million to expand their internet access. The grant is hoping to serve people who lack fast internet service, and create more options for accessing the web.

The grant comes from a program by the California Public Utilities Commission to expand broadband infrastructure across the state for underserved communities. San Francisco will focus on using the $10 million to expand internet access in the Bayview, Chinatown, and Tenderloin neighborhoods. The city is hoping to give access to around 5700 residents.

But that’s not all, as part of the fund, the city is considering giving free internet to low-income households. Specifically, people living in affordable housing, single occupancy hotels, and other places that lack fast and cost friendly internet options. Small businesses would also be included as a part of this initiative.

This funding is really needed because in May, another program to bridge the digital divide ended. The Affordable Connectivity Program was part of a COVID relief effort to subsidize internet access for low-income families. About three million people in California signed up for the program, including more than 48,000 households in San Francisco. This new grant will put a dent in the loss of this program.
Hussain Khan
I love telling stories in sound and script. Currently doing my Masters of Journalism at Berkeley. Born in Pakistan, raised in Canada, and live in Oakland.
