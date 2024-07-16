Port of Oakland elects new board president

The 63-year old Colbruno will serve a year leading the board, his second stint as president after holding the role from July 2016 to July 2017. He replaces outgoing President Barbara Leslie, who will serve as the board's second vice president during Colbruno's tenure.

Colbruno said:"I look forward to continuing our work, in partnership with our staff and community stakeholders on numerous initiatives that will help the Port of Oakland grow responsibly, promote jobs and deliver positive economic impact while meeting our zero-emissions goals.”Colbruno has long been a supporter of environmental and sustainability issues. He is also one of a handful of openly gay members serving on the board of a major port.

Colbruno is a partner at Milo Group of California, a consulting firm specializing in governmental affairs. He first joined the port commission in 2013. The seven port commissioners do not take a salary and are appointed to four-year terms by Oakland's City Council after nominations from the mayor.

The board oversees one of the largest ports on the West Coast, as well as San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. According to figures released by the Port of Oakland in 2023, it supported almost 100,000 jobs and oversaw $174 billion in economic value.

The 2023 report also said that the port contributes almost a billion in state and local taxes, more than half of which comes from the Oakland airport.