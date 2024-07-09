Federal grand jury requests documents in Oakland probe

The Oaklandside reports that it obtained a copy of a federal subpoena seeking records of all electronic and paper communication between the city and the waste management company, specifically those involving David Duong and four of his children, who also work with the company.

The subpoena requests city officials to keep text messages, voicemails, calendars, word processing files, social media posts, handwritten notes, memos and faxes, among various documents. The US Attorney’s office has requested the city to comply by Thursday.

The news of the existence of a grand jury comes about two weeks after the FBI raided the home of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and the Duongs and seized records. It is speculated that the raid may be related to an ongoing probe of Andy Duong – the son of the owner of California Waste Solutions – for allegedly funneling thousands of dollars to Oakland City Council candidates.

Thao, who is facing a fall recall election, has denied that she is a target of the federal probe. But the Mercury-News reports the US Attorney has requested communications involving the Mayor’s longtime boyfriend – Andre Jones – as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Duongs, who are also being investigated by the city Public Ethics Commission, have been prohibited by city law from making political campaigns because they are actively involved in attempts to expand their operations at the city’s old Army base.

