Heat wave easing through this week

Temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday are expected Sunday and the improvement is expected to continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will still be above normal in the coming week, but will stay out of the 100s in much of the Bay Area, the weather service predicted Sunday.

Temperatures will still be well above average for inland areas, with moderate to major heat risk, especially at higher elevations, the weather service said.

All red flag warnings have expired and the forecast continues to improve for the coming week, according to the weather service.

The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are still in effect through Wednesday, but the weather service said this will likely be shortened, downgraded, or cancelled today morning depending on the zone, the weather service added.Meanwhile, The City of San Jose is extending the hours of three cooling centers through Wednesday in response to the ongoing heat wave, city officials said.

Three city-operated sites will be open longer than regular business hours to serve as cooling centers while the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service is in place. The three centers will be open from one o’clock to 9 p.m. each day through Wednesday, city officials said.