Advocates, San Jose city officials at odds on how to use opioid settlement funds

Most of the settlement funds are going toward the purchase of naloxone—a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. The city is also using the money to train city workers on how to use naloxone, prevention programs, and community awareness campaigns.

However, criminal justice and mental health advocates argue that people suffering from opioid-related addiction need immediate solutions. They say that certain initiatives, such as mobile crisis response programs, can help address substance abuse. One organization called TRUST, which is run by Momentum for Health—a behavioral health organization based in the South Bay—operates such programs.

Community advocates say the best way to approach drug prevention is to address people where they are right now. They also advocate for the use of experts on drug abuse and prevention, who aren’t associated with law enforcement.

This year, San Jose is awarding four non-profits a total of $350,000 for opioid overdose prevention. The city plans on creating educational materials for drug treatment services, but there isn’t mention of the funding going directly toward treatment facilities or other infrastructure.

In 2023, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department received an $11 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the opioid crisis. These funds were directed toward data collection, substance abuse treatment, and overdose prevention.

Since 2018, Santa Clara County has seen almost 800 opioid-related deaths. Almost one-in-five of those deaths occurred last year.