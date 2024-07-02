National Weather Service issues extreme weather warning for Bay Area

San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management says that while the whole city is under a heat advisory warning, the neighborhoods that will be most impacted include the Mission, the Tenderloin, Bayview, SOMA, and Chinatown.

Temperatures will be even higher inland and in other parts of the Bay: Brentwood is expected to hit 110 degrees, while Napa and Sonoma counties will be in the low 100’s.

According to the National Weather Service, these temperatures are well above what’s normal during this time of year.

Meteorologists and other officials say this does not bode well for California’s fire season. The 4th of July holiday, combined with high temps, and strong winds poses a deadly combination. PG&E is considering cutting power to more than 10,000 customers in 10 northern California counties.

Children, and the elderly are particularly at risk for heat related illnesses. People are encouraged to drink water, wear light, loose clothing, and if possible, stay indoors.

San Francisco is managing a number of cooling centers that will be open to the public, including six libraries and a community center. You can find the full list of SF Cooling centers at www.sf72.org. And you can sign up for official San Francisco emergency alerts by texting your zip code to 888-777.

Stay cool!