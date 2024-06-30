OPD launches ‘Summer Safety Plan,’ amid concerns over staffing

The department has launched what it calls its Summer Safety Plan, which will see additional units deployed to provide a greater presence and focus on certain crimes.

The move comes a little over a week after 14 people were shot and multiple police officers were assaulted during an unpermitted Juneteenth event near Lake Merritt.

It also comes as the Oakland Police Officers Association has criticized a new option being considered by the City Council calling for an additional $63 million in cuts to several departments, including the police department.

Huy Nguyen, president of the police union, said the shootings near the lake, as well as a separate shooting and a homicide that day, showed the OPD is stretched thin.

Police said a crowd of about 5,000 people was gathered at and around Lake Merritt and was peaceful throughout the day, until an illegal sideshow began about 8:15 p.m.

The stunt driving sparked violence among some participants, and then between participants and officers. Shots were fired as the fight escalated, while just 28 officers tried to manage the crowd and respond to injuries.

All 14 shooting victims were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Another person was treated at the scene for injuries not related to gunshots. The officers who were allegedly pushed and punched received minor injuries, according to the police department.

The police union said the proposed budget cuts "will drive the Oakland Police Department to historic lows in staffing levels at a time when community members and business owners are already suffering, with public safety being their number one priority."