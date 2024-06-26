Dozens of San Francisco County Jail inmates affected by COVID outbreak

There are currently 42 confirmed inmates with COVID, which is just about three percent of the county jail population. The highest numbers are being reported at County Jail No. 3 in San Bruno, which has the largest number of inmates.

The uptick in COVID cases started last Thursday. Jail staff have since taken steps to test and separate infected individuals from the rest of the population. The law enforcement agency says, “...high-risk patients will now have COVID testing ordered regularly."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that there have been no deaths or hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tara Moriarty.

The Chronicle also interviewed San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju who said this is just one of multiple crises at the jails, including rising inmate populations and multiple lockdowns.

Raju added, “This COVID outbreak will add more time and trauma for those in jail, further delay justice proceedings, and create even higher caseloads for our attorneys.”

Inmates and jail staff, including peace officers, nurses, and teachers, have been encouraged to wear N-95 or KN-95 masks, with test kits readily available. To prevent the spread of infection, the Sheriff’s Office is advising staff not to come to work, if they are experiencing symptoms.