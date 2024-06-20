Home of Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao raided by FBI

FBI agents could be seen leaving the mayor's home near Oakland’s Mormon Temple around 10 a.m. after loading boxes into multiple vehicles.

An FBI spokesperson said that they were conducting court authorized law enforcement activity and were unable to provide additional information. Thao and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SF Chronicle reported that the FBI also raided two other homes, which records show belong to family members who own Cal Waste Solutions, Oakland’s curbside recycling provider. The company has been under investigation for alleged illegal donations to Thao and other Oakland elected officials.