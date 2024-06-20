© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Home of Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao raided by FBI

KALW | By Marissa Ortega-Welch
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:26 PM PDT
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

FBI agents could be seen leaving the mayor's home near Oakland’s Mormon Temple around 10 a.m. after loading boxes into multiple vehicles.

An FBI spokesperson said that they were conducting court authorized law enforcement activity and were unable to provide additional information. Thao and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SF Chronicle reported that the FBI also raided two other homes, which records show belong to family members who own Cal Waste Solutions, Oakland’s curbside recycling provider. The company has been under investigation for alleged illegal donations to Thao and other Oakland elected officials.
Bay Area Headlines
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch