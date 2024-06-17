Point Fire prompts air quality advisory for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties

Smoke from the 121-acre fire is expected to impact Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, the Air District said. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible.

Air quality may be in the moderate to unhealthy range for people who are sensitive to particulates. Residents who are part of any sensitive group should remain indoors with their doors and windows closed, the Air District said.

An evacuation order for the area has been extended to include all residents in zone SON-2E2, in the Dry Creek Valley, the Sheriff's Office said at 4:15 p.m. as the Point Fire spreads.

Evacuation orders are in effect for north and east of Chemise Road, south of Stewart's Point-Skaggs Springs Road, and west of Dry Creek in that zone.

Persons in these areas should "calmly and quickly" evacuate. First responders are going door-to-door to assist, the Sheriff's Office said.

An evacuation warning is in effect for zone SON-2E3, also in the Dry Creek Valley: north of Mill Creek Road, south of Chemise Road, east of Wallace Creek Road and west of Dry Creek in that zone.The fire had grown to 121 acres and 15 percent containment as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

