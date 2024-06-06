Pro-Palestine supporters protest VP Harris; Trump in SF for fundraiser

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center organized rallies outside of the events attended by Harris. It was a homecoming for the Vice President, who served as San Francisco's district attorney before moving on to state office, the U.S. Senate and then the White House as vice president. The protesters criticized Harris over the administration’s policies towards conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters took to the street Wednesday after outside of a venue in San Francisco's Mission District.

Supporters of the vice president and President Joe Biden, who attended the re-election fundraiser, came through a barricaded walkway as people shouted at them, waved flags and banged drums.

Harris first attended a campaign event in Oakland, before traveling across the Bay to the San Francisco event.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is flying into San Francisco for a political fundraiser at the Pacific Heights mansion of venture capitalist David Sacks. Organizers are charging single attendees $300,000 and couples a half-million to attend the event.

Anti-Trump protesters announced plans to sail a three-story Trump Chicken – complete with side-swept gold hair and prison uniform – across the San Francisco Bay during the fundraiser.

The event is Trump’s first visit to California since his conviction in a New York court on 34 felony counts, in a case related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

