Pro-Palestine supporters protest VP Harris at two events

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center was organizing rallies outside of the events attended by Harris -- an Oakland native, who served as San Francisco's district attorney before moving on to state office, the U.S. Senate and then the White House as vice president -- with the protesters criticizing the U.S. role in the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters took to the street outside of a venue in San Francisco's Mission District, where a campaign event with Harris was planned for Wednesday afternoon.

Supporters of the vice president and President Joe Biden, who were attending the re-election fundraiser, came through a barricaded walkway as people shouted at them, waved flags and banged drums.

At about 1 p.m., San Francisco police began to speak to the crowd via a loudspeaker while a fleet of California Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles arrived. Police asked the protesters to disperse peacefully or they would risk being arrested. At least one person was arrested at the scene.

Harris first attended a campaign event in Oakland before coming across the Bay to the San Francisco event.