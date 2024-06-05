© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro-Palestine protest quelled at Stanford president's office

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:28 PM PDT
Pro-Palestinians protests, like this one at Brown University, have swept across college campuses nationwide
Colonel Glenn
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Pro-Palestinians protests, like this one at Brown University, have swept across college campuses nationwide

Stanford University said 13 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Wednesday after they entered the building holding offices of the school's president and provost.

Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said a public safety officer was injured after being shoved by protesters who were interfering with a transport vehicle. Deputies from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Stanford's Department of Public Safety were on scene, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Mostofi said the building has been cleared. She also said, "There has been extensive damage to the interior of Building 10 and exterior of the buildings in the quad."

Mostofi said in an email that this morning's protest was not peaceful. She added that all arrested students were immediately suspended and, in case any of them are seniors, would not be allowed to graduate.

A group calling itself Liberate Stanford, made up of Stanford students and alumni, said on Instagram they entered the office of Stanford president Richard Saller at approximately 6 a.m. and barricaded themselves inside.

They vowed that the would to stay until Stanford’s administration and the Board of Trustees met their demands, specifically to take action to address “their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid