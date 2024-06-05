Pro-Palestine protest quelled at Stanford president's office

Stanford University said 13 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Wednesday after they entered the building holding offices of the school's president and provost.

Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said a public safety officer was injured after being shoved by protesters who were interfering with a transport vehicle. Deputies from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and Stanford's Department of Public Safety were on scene, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Mostofi said the building has been cleared. She also said, "There has been extensive damage to the interior of Building 10 and exterior of the buildings in the quad."

Mostofi said in an email that this morning's protest was not peaceful. She added that all arrested students were immediately suspended and, in case any of them are seniors, would not be allowed to graduate.

A group calling itself Liberate Stanford, made up of Stanford students and alumni, said on Instagram they entered the office of Stanford president Richard Saller at approximately 6 a.m. and barricaded themselves inside.

They vowed that the would to stay until Stanford’s administration and the Board of Trustees met their demands, specifically to take action to address “their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”