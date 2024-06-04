Anti-Zionist demonstrators arrested after surprise sit-in in downtown SF

“When Palestine is under attack, what do we do?”

“Stand up fight back!”

At 8:45 on Monday morning, a group of around a hundred anti-Zionist protestors gathered just a few blocks away from the TransAmerica Pyramid. Here’s Brooke Lober, one of the demonstrators there.

“We're here to register our rage and our disgust and our grief. And to say that there's nowhere in the world where there should be the representation of the Israeli state or the Israeli government that's not disturbed by the people.”

From there they marched into the lobby of the building that houses the Israeli Consulate. Once inside, they dropped a banner reading “Zionism kills” from the second floor of the lobby. One organizer — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being doxxed — spoke to KALW about the group's demands.

“We are here to demand that the United States stop being complicit. Stop housing and giving coverage, giving funding to Israel to commit this genocide.”

Wren Farrell / KALW Police quickly arrived to the building on Montgomery St. to prevent people from entering the building

The protest was organized by an unidentified coalition. Police quickly showed up to the consulate, stopped letting people inside the building, and erected a barrier. Around noon officers began detaining individuals for potential arrest for trespassing.

Reporting for this story was contributed by Chris Alam.