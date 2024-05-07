Yet another resignation in Berkeley’s city government

Over the last year, Berkeley’s city government has seen a series of high profile resignations. This January, former council members Kate Harrison and Rigel Robinson both unexpectedly resigned.

Robinson, whose district included People’s Park, claimed he was resigning and ending his run for mayor due to threats and harassment he’d been facing. Harrison blamed her resignation on the city’s “broken processes” — including a debate about the use of surveillance cameras in the city. But unlike Robinson, Harrison is continuing her campaign for mayor.

Earlier that month, the city’s head of health, housing, and community services, Lisa Warhuus left her position in Berkeley for a similar position in Marin County, where she now oversees a larger team with a bigger budget.

And in 2023, the city’s Public Works department lost its director Liam Garland, and its former deputy director, Farid Javandel.

By contrast, this week’s resignation from city manager Dee Williams-Ridley lacked drama. In a joint statement with Mayor Jesse Arreguín, she said she was leaving to “pursue new opportunities” and made sure to praise city workers and residents.

Mayor Arreguín commended her for her “exceptional service” and wished her the best in her future endeavors.

Williams-Ridley will stay on until July 10th.