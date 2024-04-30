Car fire closes down westbound lanes of Bay Bridge

The fire was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m. and was blocking the four left lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge west of Treasure Island.CHP spokesman Mark Andrews told SFGate the car experienced unknown mechanical issues, forcing the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop, The car then burst into flames. Black smoke from the fire was visible from both sides of the bay.

CHP officials said firefighters and a tow truck were able to extinguish the fire and remove the vehicle from the bridge. But the blaze and removal of the car are still causing delays for drivers heading into San Francisco from the East Bay.So far, there are no reports of injuries or a cause of the fire.Today’s car fire was the second major incident to impact traffic.

One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just east of the Bay Bridge in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 at the transition ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 880. The connector ramp remained blocked as of an hour after the crash, CHP officials said.

No other details about the case were immediately available.