State funding homeless encampment reduction projects in East Bay

The projects are among 20 statewide receiving almost $192 million in Encampment Resolution Fund grants, the California Interagency Council on Homelessness announced Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "This new funding will get people out of tents and into housing across California. As the state provides unprecedented resources like this, we also expect accountability. Local governments must ensure this funding -- and all homeless funding - is getting people out of encampments."

In the Bay Area, the City of Oakland will receive more than seven million dollars in collaboration with Alameda County to resolve long-standing encampments at Martin Luther King Jr. and 23rd Street, Mosswood Park, and East 12th Street.

Marin County has three projects that will receive funding. About six million dollars will serve 65 people and house 46 others from the community's largest encampment at the greater Mahon Creek Path area in San Rafael.

More than eight-and-a-half million more has been set aside to serve 60 people – mostly of them Latinx farm workers and their families – and house 60 more in a new RV interim housing site in Bolinas and support the construction of 27 new permanent housing units.

More than three-and-a-half million dollars in funding is earmarked for another 110 Marin County homeless residents, as well as providing housing for 90 more by building off a previous ERF-funded project. The aim is to add additional staff and interim shelter options to resolve an encampment along a state right-of-way at Binford Road in unincorporated Novato.