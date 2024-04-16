Signatures reach threshold, triggering D.A. Price recall election

It’s been more than a month since Save Alameda for Everyone — or SAFE — submitted almost 124,000 signatures to the county’s registrar, to recall District Attorney Pamela Price.

Despite almost 50,000 of those signatures being disqualified, the registrar of voters has determined that they’ve secured the required number of signatures to trigger a recall election.

“We always knew that, you know, the threat of the recall was looming.”

This is Michael Collins, he’s the Senior Director of State and Local Government Affairs with Color of Change PAC. He told KALW that the recall movement is part of a larger, national movement, targeting progressives throughout the country.

Collins says he stands by D.A. Price’s approach to criminal reform and he believes the people of Alameda County will as well.

“Of course we can all agree there are genuine concerns about crime. I don't want to be carjacked, I don't want my house to be broken into, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I want everybody, you know, locked up and throw away the key the way we did in the past. You know, we have to have a fresh approach to these issues. It has to be more holistic. We cannot keep repeating the mistakes of the past.”

According to SAFE, their goal is to gather 15,000 more signatures. They say once they qualify, they’ll begin their campaign efforts.

On April 30th, the registrar will certify its findings with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. After that, it’s unclear when the recall election will be held. It could be as early as May, or as late as August. SAFE is hoping it will take place in June.