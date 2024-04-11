SF Post Office could be named in honor of Feinstein

In a statement, U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, both Democrats, said Tuesday they have introduced a bill to rename the post office on the ground level of the Rincon Center at 180 Steuart St.

Padilla said the late senator was “a towering figure not just in modern California politics, but in the history of our state and our nation."

Butler, who was named as Feinstein’s successor, added that: "I stand on the shoulder of giants, like Senator Feinstein, who as the first woman Senator for California, served her country with grace and fortitude."

In January, the San Francisco Airport Commission voted unanimously to rename the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport after Feinstein.

The late senator died at the age of 90 died in late September last year. She is the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, as well as San Francisco's first mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

