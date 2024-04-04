Aaron Peskin will run for San Francisco mayor

Aaron Peskin will join a crowded field in the San Francisco mayoral race, according to CBS News Bay Area. He will make a formal announcement at a community rally in Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square on Saturday morning.

Peskin currently serves as the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He is in his fourth term representing North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District.

Peskin has been considering a run for mayor as a progressive candidate for several months. He joins a field of moderates that includes Mayor London Breed, Levi Straus heir and nonprofit executive Daniel Lurie, former interim mayor and supervisor Mark Farrell, and current Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

More candidates are expected to enter the race. The deadline to file for the mayoral election is June 11th.

The ranked-choice vote will take place on November 5th.

