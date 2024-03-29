© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New minimum wage for California fast food workers

KALW | By Shereen Adel
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:12 PM PDT
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Starting Monday, fast food workers are going to get paid a minimum of $20 an hour, up from $16, in accordance with a new statewide law.

Restaurants covered under the new law have to meet the following criteria: first, they have to have limited table service; second, they have to be part of a chain of at least 60 restaurants nationwide; and third, they have to be selling food and drinks that are available for immediate consumption.

Some opponents of the law say that the higher wage might mean layoffs or fewer hours for workers. Supporters, like San Jose’s South Bay Labor Council, say the law will be a job creator. Workers, who do worry about the impact it will have on their employers, say they need the money to keep up with the rising costs of living.

The law also requires the state to set up a Fast Food Council. The Council will be able to make future increases to the minimum wage and adopt other employment standards for fast food workers. Members were appointed by Governor Newsom at the beginning of this month. They represent the fast-food industry, franchisees, restaurant owners, employees, and worker advocates.

The state’s minimum wage for all other workers remains $16-an-hour.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Economy, Business & Labor
Shereen Adel
Shereen works with the KALW news department to set objectives and workflows that contribute to a supportive work environment. She facilitates communication across all departments and provide editors, trainees, contributors, and audiences the resources and support they need to use KALW news products successfully.
See stories by Shereen Adel