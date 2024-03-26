Antioch to consider drafting tenant protection ordinance

In 2019, California became the second state in the U.S. to pass statewide rent control. The bill, known as The California Tenant Protection Act, or AB 1482, capped annual rent increases at five percent — plus the rate of inflation, or 10 percent, whichever is lower. It also established “just cause” eviction protections.

But there are loopholes in AB 1482, which make it possible for some landlords to evict tenants without just cause. For example, if a property owner wants to move back into their property, or if they are completing renovations.

Housing rights advocates say these loopholes have been used to unfairly evict tenants and are even driving up homelessness in the state.

That’s why, tonight, Antioch City Council will consider drafting an ordinance to strengthen tenant protections.

Cities like Richmond, Oxnard, and Baldwin Park, have already established stronger tenant protections that organizers in Antioch want to emulate. These include increasing relocation assistance stipends, and prohibiting “owner move in” evictions under certain circumstances, like if the tenants have been lawfully housed for a certain number of years and are either elderly, disabled, or have minor children.

Before the City Council meets, housing advocates, faith leaders, and tenants will rally outside of Antioch City Hall to express their support for the legislation.