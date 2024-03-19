San Jose receives $12.7 million to build 200 new tiny homes

On Friday, March 15, the city of San Jose signed an agreement to use $12.7 million of state funds to purchase 200 new tiny homes.

It’s the latest step in a plan to use existing state funds to pay for small homes to provide shelter and reduce homelessness.

Three other locations were selected for the program. Sacramento, Los Angeles and the county of San Diego. San Jose has a record of building emergency interim housing, already having built 499 small homes.

The 200 new homes will be built on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority lot and are expected to open in 2025.